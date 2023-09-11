LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police have filed charges against Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban in connection with an alleged incident involving a group of children.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on August 25, 49-year-old Stephen J. Urban allegedly chased a 12-year-old boy with a baseball bat on North Sprague Avenue.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was playing basketball with a group of friends when Urban came out of his house and confronted the juvenile. The children told officers that Urban originally came out with a “shotgun and racked it twice” and then went back inside to get a baseball bat.

As stated in the affidavit, an argument can be heard on surveillance video captured from a neighbor’s house between Urban and the group of children. The video showed Urban come off his porch wielding a baseball bat, raising it over his head into a swinging position, and running after the 12-year-old boy, police stated.

Later, the neighbor’s camera caught Urban arriving at the neighbor’s house and asking if they could delete the footage stating “You know I did chase them off the porch… take it off that all I ask, nothing to see you know,” according to court documents.

Once Urban was interviewed by investigators stated he told them the group of children were harassing a woman in front of her house causing him to approach them with a bat. Urban also stated it has been an ongoing issue with the group of children saying it “gets to the point where you want to chase them away,” officers said.

Urban has been charged with two counts of simple assault and tampering evidence. Urban told the I-Team it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the allegations.

Below you can find the full affidavit regarding the incident involving Urban and the group of children: