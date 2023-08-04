EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Luzerne County is accused of selling alcohol to two minors after a liquor control enforcement operation was performed by state police.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

According to police, one establishment was cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office in July of 20223 for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Alchahat in Bear Creek Township allegedly gave or permitted the sale of an alcoholic beverage to two minors, both of who were 19 years old.

You can read the full list of citations below:

PSP states all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.