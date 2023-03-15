HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say assaulted a woman and found an amount of crystal methamphetamine.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 12:20 a.m., troopers were called to an incident on South Church Street in Hazle Township.

Police say a 22-year-old woman from Blakeslee was assaulted by a 58-year-old man from Nescopeck with injuries to her face, wrist, and knee.

The suspect was arrested and during a search troopers say they found crystal meth, a small amount of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia on him.

State police took the suspect to PSP Hazleton where he was arraigned on a $20,00 monetary bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.