LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug trafficking investigation led to an hours-long standoff in Luzerne with police who say the suspect did not want to go back “to the cage.”

According to Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, on Tuesday February 28, police swarmed the 700 block of Miller Street in Luzerne to serve a search warrant when Jason Evans, 46, alleged he had a gun when he barricaded himself in a bedroom. Before making contact with Evans, police say a woman was removed from the home.

Troopers with the state police Special Emergency Response Ream (SERT) arrived as neighbors were instructed to evacuate their homes, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say Evans said he had a gun and intended to harm himself because he did not want go back “to the cage.” However, investigators state when they went inside the home after Evans surrendered, no weapon was found.

Drug investigators stated fentanyl powder in a bag, a ledger sheet and several digital scales were seized from the house, according to court documents.

Evans was charged with false alarm to agency, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.