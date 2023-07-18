HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced a three-month online predator sting resulted in the arrests of 26 people.

State Troopers say they will be holding the press conference in regard to the results of “Operation Safe Screen,” at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at PSP Troop P Wilkes-Barre Barracks, 2001 South Valley Parkway, in Hanover Township.

“Operation Safe Screen” was a multipronged child predator detail in numerous Northeastern PA counties that involved the work and coordination of many law enforcement agencies, as well as Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

PSP says the main objective of Operation Safe Screen included undercover online chatting, locating child predators, finding those distributing child sexual abuse materials, and those absconding from Megan’s Law. was to catch online predators from April to June of this year.

According to Major Michael Carroll, the results of Operation Safe Screen resulted in 26 arrests, 1800 counts of felony charges 15 websites taken offline for showing child pornography, and many victims were identified as well.

“These results are alarming, it highlights the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant,” said Major Carroll.

Sargeant Ken Bellas, the Commander of the ICAC Task Force says how important these operations are and discussed Operation Cyber Tipline Reports, where the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sends PSP tips through companies that monitor cyber activity.

“Before the pandemic, all of Pennsylvania was getting 5,000, 6000 reports a year, and in such a short time since the pandemic we already received 15,000 tips for the year,” explained Sargent Bellas.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest as it becomes available.