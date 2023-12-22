CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A store manager has been charged after police say he stole $62,000 in five months from a PA Lottery machine.

According to the Carbondale Township Police Department, an auditor for the PA Liquor Control Board reported that an employee of the PA Liquor Store in Carbondale stole money.

Police say a PA Liquor Control Board District Manager told officers that Brian Hilling, 39, of Mayfield, stole around $62,000 from a PA Lottery machine from May 17 until September 23 by not depositing the money.

The district manager learned of the incident when Hilling called her to report that he had stolen the money and no other employee was involved, as stated in the affidavit.

Hilling has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property.