EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in NEPA were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in Luzerne and Lackawanna County.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct six compliance checks to establishments in Luzerne and Lackawanna County.

A total of four businesses were not in compliance, serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age. Officials did not name those establishments.

PSP says the following two establishments were in compliance with not serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Zeus 705 LCC, Ray’s Place in Larksville, Luzerne County

Carriage Beer Stop, in Plains Township, Luzerne County

According to the CDC, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S. Data from several national surveys documents the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website.