EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, and Sullivan.

According to police, the following 8 establishments were cited by the LCE, Williamsport District Enforcement Office during June of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Lycoming County:

The Giant Company in Williamsport

Trail Inn in Cogan Station

Gamble Farm Inn in Jersey Shore

Sheetz #530 in Muncy

Tivoli Tavern in Hughesville

Northumberland County:

Front Street Station in Northumberland

Sullivan County:

Hillsgrove Beverage in Hillsgrove

Colley Pub in Dushore

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.