EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

According to investigators, on September 2nd and September 12th, police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct a total of 17 compliance checks on establishments in Lycoming County.

A total of five businesses were not in compliance, serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age. Officials did not name those establishments.

PSP says the following establishments were in compliance with not serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

The Gaint Compnay LLC in Williamsport

Sheetz in Muncy

Lycoming County Recreation Authority T/A Mulligans Restaurant & Lounge

Gamble Farm Inn

Tiadaghton Inn

JA Wright Valley Inn

Wegman Food Markets

Taters Lycoming Beverage

Tin Cup Inc T/A Kimballs

Weis Markets in Montoursville

Dandy Mini Markets in Unityville

Ranco Inc T/A Hull’s Landing

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.