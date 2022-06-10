EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state-licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming.

According to police, the following 15 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office during May of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Carbon County:

Beltzville Beverage in Palmerton

Lackawanna County:

CFM Beer Stop in Carbondale

Andy Gavin’s Eatery 7 Pub in Scranton

McGinty’s Inc in Scranton

Throop Six Packs to Go LLC in Throop

Valley Beer Deport in Scranton

Bills Shoprite Supermarket in Covington Township

Powerful and C-Store Corp in Moosic

Luzerne County:

Gricos in Exeter

Mountaintop Pub & Eatery in Mountaintop

Leisure Tavern in Wilkes-Barre

Mondesir’s Biz in Kingston

Robs Pub & Grub LLC in Larksville

J&M Union Beverage inc in Luzerne

Wyoming County:

Siddhivinayaka Distributor Inc in Tunkhannock

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.