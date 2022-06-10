EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks.
LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state-licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Counties included in this enforcement report include Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming.
According to police, the following 15 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office during May of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:
Carbon County:
- Beltzville Beverage in Palmerton
Lackawanna County:
- CFM Beer Stop in Carbondale
- Andy Gavin’s Eatery 7 Pub in Scranton
- McGinty’s Inc in Scranton
- Throop Six Packs to Go LLC in Throop
- Valley Beer Deport in Scranton
- Bills Shoprite Supermarket in Covington Township
- Powerful and C-Store Corp in Moosic
Luzerne County:
- Gricos in Exeter
- Mountaintop Pub & Eatery in Mountaintop
- Leisure Tavern in Wilkes-Barre
- Mondesir’s Biz in Kingston
- Robs Pub & Grub LLC in Larksville
- J&M Union Beverage inc in Luzerne
Wyoming County:
Siddhivinayaka Distributor Inc in Tunkhannock
You can read the full list of citations below:
According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.