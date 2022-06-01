EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in multiple counties.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Wednesday on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state-licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Berrks, Bucks, Lehigh, Montogomery, Northhampton, and Schuylkill.

According to police, the following 14 establishments were cited by the LCE, Allentown District Enforcement Office in May 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Berks County:

B&D Enterprises, T/A Homer’s Bar & Grill

Duffers Beer and Soda

Maidencreek Distributing LLC

Bucks County:

A Place In The Country Inc.

The Iron Oven LLC

146 Bust Inc

Craftys Taproom Inc

Warrington Pizza restaurants Inc

JAI Inc

Leigh County:

Standard Real Estate

Montgomery County:

Jefferson Drumm Ltd

Schuylkill County:

Anna Donoris, T/A Alanna’s

Integrity Distributing LCC, T/A Beer Haven

Pine Grove Diner

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.

The CDC says, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S.4 Data from several national surveys document the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website.