EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks.
LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Counties included in this enforcement report include Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.
According to police, the following 13 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office during May of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:
Lackawanna County:
- Y-Knot Pub & Eatery in Elmhurst
- Cousins Beer Stop LLC in Eynon
- Joe the Beerman in Peckville
Luzerne County:
- Micasa Restaurant & Bar Inc in Hazleton
- US Gas Duryea LCC in Plains
- Quick Food Mart in Wilkes-Barre
- Plains Pub in Wilkes-Barre
- Woodlands Inn in Wilkes-Barre
- Blackman Beer Stop LLC in Wilkes-Barre
- Kaival Beer LLC in Wapwallopen
- Rose Casual Dining LP in West Hazleton
Susquehanna County:
- Montrose Beer Distributor in Montrose
Wayne County:
- R Place on 590 in Hamlin
You can read the full list of citations below:
According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.