EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

According to police, the following 13 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office during May of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Lackawanna County:

Y-Knot Pub & Eatery in Elmhurst

Cousins Beer Stop LLC in Eynon

Joe the Beerman in Peckville

Luzerne County:

Micasa Restaurant & Bar Inc in Hazleton

US Gas Duryea LCC in Plains

Quick Food Mart in Wilkes-Barre

Plains Pub in Wilkes-Barre

Woodlands Inn in Wilkes-Barre

Blackman Beer Stop LLC in Wilkes-Barre

Kaival Beer LLC in Wapwallopen

Rose Casual Dining LP in West Hazleton

Susquehanna County:

Montrose Beer Distributor in Montrose

Wayne County:

R Place on 590 in Hamlin

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.