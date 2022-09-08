EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and, Wayne.

According to police, the following 12 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office during August of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Lackawanna County:

Basilicos Pizzeria in Dickson City

Harbor Crabs, inc in Scranton

Tullys in Clark Summit

V&V Beer and Deli LLC in Scranton

Luzerne County:

Mountain Beverage in Plains

Pike County:

The Alpine Tavern in Greentown

On the Road Convenience Store, Inc in Matamoras

Failte Steakhouse in Dingmans Ferry

Dingman Beverage in Dingmans Ferry

Madhudas Inc, in Dingmans Ferry

Shop-Rite Supermarkets Inc in Matamoras

Wayne County:

Wayne on the Hill in Honesdale

Cordaro’s Restaurant in Honesdale

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.