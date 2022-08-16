EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna.

According to police, the following 12 establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office during July of 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Lackawanna County:

Beer Chizz, Inc in Jermyn

Main Ave Distributor in Scranton

Otown LLC in Olyphant

Vihaan Market LLC in Scranton

CFM Beer Stop in Carbondale

Fell Inn in Simpson

V & V Beer and Deli LLC in Scranton

Burrito Loco Cantina and Grill LLC in Dickson City

Cheap Shots Bar and Restaurants LLC in Dickson City

Colarusso’s Restaurant in Clarks Summit

Luzerne County:

R & S Convenience, Inc in Kingston

Susquehanna County:

R & G Property Group, Inc in New Milford

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.