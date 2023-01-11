WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where an unknown person(s) impersonated a Schuylkill County official.

According to a press release from state police, the reported incident happened on Tuesday around 2:00 in the afternoon, when a 43-year-old woman received a voicemail from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the Schuylkill County Sheriff’s Office.

State police say the voicemail told the victim the call was regarding a warrant that had been issued for her arrest, and that she should call them back as soon as possible. Officials confirmed there was no active warrant out for the victim.

The scammers spoke in English with no noticeable accent and played law enforcement radios and similar noises to further convince the victim it was legitimate, according to police.

Police say this method has been used in similar incidents to try and get victims to either provide financial information or transfer money to the actors.

State police say the scammers use internet-generated phone numbers, with local area codes, to try to trick victims into thinking it’s legitimate.

If you have had a similar experience with someone impersonating a public servant, you’re asked to contact your local authorities.