PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug raid done on a home with four young children living in it results in meth, guns seized, and a man facing multiple charges, police say.

According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Wednesday drug detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of West Main Street in Plymouth around 1:00 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived at the house, Shawn George, 30, of Plymouth, climbed out a window and tried to run off a porch roof with a metal lock box.

Investigators said at gunpoint they were able to pull Geroge back through the window and place him under arrest.

As stated in the affidavit, inside the home officers seized six baggies of crystal meth, over $1,300 in cash, a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun under a bed, and five shotgun shells on top of a dresser.

In the lockbox that George tried to take with him had a 9mm pistol, more meth, marijuana, drug packaging items, and a digital sale, according to court documents.

Police say living in the house were George and four young children ages 16, 7, 6, and 6 months old.

George has been charged with child endangerment, drug trafficking, and other related charges. He was held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $125,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 15.