SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police said he was found with a large amount of heroin that he brought to Great Wolf Lodge.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 12 around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to Great Wolf Lodge for a report of a man highly intoxicated.

Police say they made contact with the man, identified as 33-year-old Eric Gentile, of Portage, intoxicated and in possession of a large amount of heroin and suspected cocaine.

Security at Great Wolf Lodge told investigators, Gentile allegedly tried to dispose of hypodermic needles in the bathroom trash.

Gentile was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with drug possession and public drunkenness.