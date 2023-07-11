FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say an investigation was conducted into his home and various drugs were seized.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March a search warrant was executed at a home on Welles Street in Forty Fort.
Police say 43-year-old Vladislav Sokha was outside of the house when troopers arrived and he was placed under arrest.
As a result of the search warrant the following drugs were seized from the home:
- 20 plastic baggies containing suspected crystal methamphetamine
- Two pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine
- One baggie contained suspected fentanyl
- One waxine bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl
- 257 pills/tablets of various shapes and colors
- 29 viagra pills
- 95 Xanax bars
- Five suspected MDMA tablets
- 12 suspected tabs of LSD
- One bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms
- One bag containing unknown orange powder
- Two glass meth pipes
Sokha has been charged with manufacturing, delivering drugs, use and possession of drugs.