FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say an investigation was conducted into his home and various drugs were seized.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March a search warrant was executed at a home on Welles Street in Forty Fort.

Police say 43-year-old Vladislav Sokha was outside of the house when troopers arrived and he was placed under arrest.

As a result of the search warrant the following drugs were seized from the home:

  • 20 plastic baggies containing suspected crystal methamphetamine
  • Two pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine
  • One baggie contained suspected fentanyl
  • One waxine bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl
  • 257 pills/tablets of various shapes and colors
  • 29 viagra pills
  • 95 Xanax bars
  • Five suspected MDMA tablets
  • 12 suspected tabs of LSD
  • One bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms
  • One bag containing unknown orange powder
  • Two glass meth pipes

Sokha has been charged with manufacturing, delivering drugs, use and possession of drugs.