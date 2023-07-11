FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say an investigation was conducted into his home and various drugs were seized.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March a search warrant was executed at a home on Welles Street in Forty Fort.

Police say 43-year-old Vladislav Sokha was outside of the house when troopers arrived and he was placed under arrest.

As a result of the search warrant the following drugs were seized from the home:

20 plastic baggies containing suspected crystal methamphetamine

Two pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine

One baggie contained suspected fentanyl

One waxine bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl

257 pills/tablets of various shapes and colors

29 viagra pills

95 Xanax bars

Five suspected MDMA tablets

12 suspected tabs of LSD

One bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms

One bag containing unknown orange powder

Two glass meth pipes

Sokha has been charged with manufacturing, delivering drugs, use and possession of drugs.