BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a large amount of various drugs were found during a traffic stop.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 26 around 10:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car in Pike County for traffic violations.

Police say during the stop, 21-year-old Cryrus Hallock, from Dingmans Ferry, was discovered to have a large amount of drugs in the car.

Troopers seized drugs such as:

Methamphetamine

Illegal pills

Marijuana

MDMA

Psilocybin mushrooms

PSP notes Hallock was also found in possession of a weapon. He was arrested and is now facing multiple drug charges.

Hallock remains in the Pike County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail.