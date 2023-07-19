LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A married couple convicted after they tried to “evict” a tenant by entering the home with multiple guns are now wanted for failing to appear for their sentencing.

William and Candy Laubscher both failed to appear for their scheduled sentencing hearings before the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

According to Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, in September 2022 William, 54, and Candy, 48, both of Lock Haven, attempted to “evict” their tenants from a rental property on German Road, Dunnstable Township.

Police say the couple entered the rental armed with three guns, including a .357 Revolver and a Soviet-era SKS semi-automatic rifle carried by William, and a .380 pistol carried in a concealed holster by Candy.

Once they were inside the residence, the Laubschers allegedly confronted a 19-year-old woman who was unclothed in bed sleeping. Candy then screamed at the woman repeatedly and revealed her concealed gun before ultimately removing the pistol and waving it at the victim, investigators stated.

Meanwhile, police stated William fired at least five rounds from his rifle near the front entrance to the home in a further attempt to terrify and intimidate the victim. The victim immediately called 911 and state police were dispatched to the scene.

The Laubschers were convicted of terroristic threats and simple assault. Candy was convicted of firearms not being carried without a license. They are both now considered to be fugitives.

Anyone with information should notify Clinton County 911, the Clinton County Sheriff, or the District Attorney’s Office.