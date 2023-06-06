LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A married couple was convicted by a jury after they tried to “evict” a tenant by entering the home with multiple guns and threatening the victim.

According to Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, in September 2022 William Laubscher, 54, and Candy Laubscher, 48, both of Lock Haven, attempted to “evict” their tenants from a rental property on German Road, Dunnstable Township.

Police say the couple entered the rental armed with three guns, including a .357 Revolver and a soviet-era SKS semi-automatic rifle carried by William, and a .380 pistol carried in a concealed holster by Candy.

Once they were inside the residence, the Laubschers allegedly confronted a 19-year-old woman who was unclothed in bed sleeping. Candy then screamed at the woman repeatedly and revealed her concealed gun before ultimately removing the pistol and waving it at the victim, investigators stated.

Meanwhile, police stated William fired at least five rounds from his rifle near the front entrance to the home in a further attempt to terrify and intimidate the victim. The victim immediately called 911 and state police were dispatched to the scene.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene and found the Laubschers still armed and placed them under arrest. William was found to be armed with a folding knife and three “throwing knives” in a hip sheath that he told police he used for “martial arts” officers noted.

Investigators learned the Laubschers had started the eviction process in the magisterial district court, but they did not proceed with the process before choosing to enter the residence armed in September 2022.

The Laubschers were convicted of terroristic threats and simple assault. Candy was convicted of firearms not to be carried without a license.

The couple is scheduled for sentencing on July 18 and are currently out on bail. The Laubschers face substantial jail sentences including deadly weapon enhancements. William faces a seven-year maximum sentence and Candy faces up to 13 years.