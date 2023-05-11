LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced, a Lake Ariel man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives began an investigation after receiving a report from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators say the report included a tip from Google, LLC. notifying the NCMEC that an image of child pornography was recently uploaded to the Google hard drive from a mobile device. In total, the NCMEC said they received six reports of alleged child pornographic images being uploaded.

Police say the mobile device that the child pornographic images were uploaded from belonged to 25-year-old Nicholas Counterman (pictured below), of Lake Ariel, Wayne County.

Photo Credit: Wayne County District Attorney’s Office

As the criminal complaint reads, a search warrant was executed at Counterman’s home and all electronic devices were seized for a forensic examination.

Counterman was arrested and arraigned by MDJ Carney, where he was remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.

Counterman is facing one felony count of possession of child pornography and a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Another court appearance is scheduled for Counterman at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.