SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner was called to investigate a fatal assault, Wednesday evening.

The coroner told Eyewitness News he is investigating the death of a male, around 18 years old, brought to the Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) on Wednesday with fatal injuries, due to an assault.

No other information will be released from the coroner at this time.

The Scranton Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness news will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.