SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County’s Board of Commissioners shared an update on five county employees from the Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS) who were arrested on charges of child endangerment and neglect.

The five employees were the main topic of conversation at the commissioner’s meeting on Thursday and it was a tense scene at the Lackawanna County Government Building where the board of commissioners held its bi-weekly meeting to address a number of issues.

The issue with the most concern from the public was the proposed action plan from the OYFS and many people had questions about the state of the OYFS after five employees were arrested last week.

“If what was described happening to those children is substantiated, then you have a scandal that makes the Luzerne County “Kids for Cash” look like penny-Annie stuff,” said Joan Hodowanitz, of Scranton.

Many people are demanding answers after Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Shermack called for William Browning the Director of Health and Human Services at OYFS to come up with an action plan for the department last week.

An action plan has yet to be released to the public but has been submitted to the lackawanna county commissioners for approval and review.

“Once I author it it’s out of my hands and they’ll do the reviews and if there’s any tweaks or anything that has to need more supplements or anything like that they’ll make those suggestions or changes and then we’ll have the final product,” explained Browning.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick says the plan should be considered more of an amendment or modification to already existing policies and procedures within OYFS.

With regard to the plan of action, what we are basically doing is enhancing those policies and procedures for a few reasons. Number one, to address the staffing shortage, it is an issue. It’s a hard job, ” added Domenick.

Domenick says the public will see in the weeks to come exactly how the staffing shortage is going to be addressed. She also says they are doing a deep-dive internal investigation which involves going through thousands of emails and documents

“There is another side to this,” Domenick continued.

She continued to stress that the commissioner’s office is extensively looking into all of the cases.

Domenick says the commissioner’s council will put forward a motion if they feel it’s best that the Attorney General step in and handle the investigation going forward.

There is no timeline for when the action plan will be released to the public. According to the commissioner’s office, it could be within the coming weeks.