SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The attorney general announced a Lackawanna County defense attorney, Corey Kolcharno, pleaded guilty to providing his legal services to four females in exchange for sexual acts.

Kolcharno, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four felony counts of promoting prostitution.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, Kolcharno pleaded guilty to sexually violating four women at various locations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties while he was representing them, their significant others, or family members, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say the investigation determined all four women were subjected to sexual exploitation when Kolcharno would demand sexual services from them in exchange for payment.

The investigation determined in most cases, Kolcharno would first speak with the women on their legal matters, next he would compliment them on their looks and if the victims did not refuse his advances, he would request nude photos or worn undergarments instead of payment for legal services, as stated in the affidavit.

As part of the plea agreement terms, Kolcharno is required to give up his license to practice law.

Kolcharno began practicing law in 2001 and worked as the Assistant District Attorney in Lackawanna County from 2005-2011.

He will be sentenced on a later date following a presentence investigation.