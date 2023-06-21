EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Prosecutors say the DNA of the Monroe County man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last year is a statistical match to DNA found at the crime scene.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of murder for the deaths of the students last November.

According to the court filing, a comparison was done between Kohberger’s DNA and DNA found on a knife sheath recovered at the scene.

They say it was a statistical match. Kohberger was arrested in December at his parent’s Chestnuthill Township home.

He was indicted by a grand jury and faces a possible death penalty if convicted. A hearing to pause the proceedings so he can contest his grand jury indictment is set for next Tuesday.