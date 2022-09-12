KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik, along with PSP said around 2:30 a.m. police were called to shots fired in the 300 block of Main Street outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix.

Officials stated McCoy was rushed to a local hospital but has since succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy was performed by Dr. Charles Siebert who, together with Acting Coroner Joseph Jacobs, state the cause of death was a single gunshot wound and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 570-288-3674.