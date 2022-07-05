KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Police responded to a call of reported gunfire Tuesday evening.

Officials say Kingston Police are investigating reports of shots fired near Church Street in Kingston, Tuesday night. Witnesses on scene say they heard an argument regarding a stolen bicycle and then heard gunshots ring out.







Police say there are no reported injuries and they’re still investigating and sorting out information and are expected to release more details later Tuesday night.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as information becomes available.