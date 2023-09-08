LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Walter Zolner III was in court Friday morning for his alleged involvement in the murder of 22-year-old Ryan Walker Padovani.

Zolner, 31, went before a district magistrate Friday where he waved his charges including the charge of criminal homicide to court for a possible trial.

Walter Zolner III on September 8

“We’re very much looking forward to the opportunity to hold him accountable for this horrific crime and we look forward to securing justice for the victim’s family,” stated Tony Ross, Assistant Luzerne County District Attorney.

Ryan Walker Padovani



Zolner was arrested and charged back in May after Padovani’s body was found dead in the 120 block of East Bennett Street.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on May 5 around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to a double-block home on East Bennett Street in Kingston for a man, later identified as Padovani, who was found dead in a bed with a “gash” to his head.

On May 11 a raid was done at Zonler’s house at 124 East Bennett Street, where drug charges were placed against him and a warrant was issued for this arrest.

On May 12 Wilkes-Barre police were patrolling the area of South Franklin Street when they located Zolner’s silver Subaru parked and unoccupied near the Ousterhout Library. He was arrested inside the library.

As stated in the affidavit, a search warrant was executed on Zolner’s car where police seized an AR 15-style riffle along with body armor, other guns, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Investigators stated they also found a crowbar in the car that was consistent with the weapon believed to have been used in the homicide of Padovani.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce states the journal found in Zolner’s possession during the arrest contained a written statement where Zolner admitted to killing Padovani.

DA Sanguedolce said Zolner made several posts on social media portraying signs of mental issues where Zolner was seen saying “he was possessed by the devil” and does not believe Zolner had a personal motivation for the murder of Padovani.

Kingston police stated Zolner had written thoughts inside his journal that portrayed a possible mass casualty attack aimed against law enforcement.

Coming up on 28/22 News, I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick hears from the woman who discovered Padovani’s body with her daughter who was the victim’s roommate.