EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Kingston man has been charged with selling drugs and firearms throughout Luzerne County.

The U.S. Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, 31-year-old James Adams from Kingston has been charged with selling marijuana and four firearms during the drug sales.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Adams had firearms knowing he was already convicted for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

Adams was in possession of a black 9mm Taurus Model G36 pistol, a 9mm Lorcin Model L9 pistol, a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson Model 61-3 pistol, and a .380 caliber Davis Industries Model P370, as stated by officials.

Attorney Karam noted the maximum penalty under federal law is life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.