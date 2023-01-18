KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives arrested a man after a cooperating witness caught him trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to Kingston Police Department, a cooperating witness (CW), posing as an underage victim, told officers that a man has been caught trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Police say they reviewed the information provided by the CW and are charging Kyle Kendig, 26, of Kingston, with soliciting involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

As stated in the affidavit, the CW had conversations with Kendig for November 2022 until December 2022. Kendig would message the CW asking for sexual acts from the 14-year-old on multiple occasions and the two set up a plan to meet, police say.

When the CW approached Kendig he denied chatting with an underage girl online for sex and stated he was “only going to see if the 14-year-old girl was real”, according to court documents.