KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has released a statement on the fire that took a man’s life on Wednesday.

According to the coroner, first responders located 74-year-old Wilbert Smalls in a bedroom during a house fire. Smalls was transported to the Wilkes-Barre General hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday and the coroner determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation; the manner, homicide.

Smalls’ wife, 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls, was taken into custody as a suspect in this investigation.

Starruick-Smalls currently faces several counts related to arson. At this time, a homicide charge has not been filed.

Kingston Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office are investigating this case.