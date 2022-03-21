KINGSTON BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is in custody after an investigation leads to charges of drug trafficking.

According to Kingston Municipal Police, they began working with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in December of 2021, to investigate Leann Mastrosimone for drug trafficking, who police say was selling quantities of cocaine and marijuana.

On Monday, police say they executed a search warrant at Mastrosimone’s home, located in the 100 block of Page Avenue in Kingston.

Officers say after searching the residence they found distribution quantities of cocaine and marijuana, cash, and packaging materials. Mastrosimone, who was home at the time of the search, was taken into custody.

Mastrosimone was arraigned by MDJ James Dixon and denied bail as she was deemed a flight risk and a danger to society. She was remanded to the Luzerne County Correction Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

Mastrosimone is being charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.