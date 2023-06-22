SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a burglary after Kelly’s Pub and Eatery in Scranton was broken into late Wednesday night.

An owner at Kelly’s Pub and Eatery tells Eyewitness News someone broke into the restaurant on Cedar Avenue after they closed.

The owner states it appeared the suspect broke through a side door, damaged the bar, and took money out of the register.

Scranton police are investigating the incident and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.

Kelly’s Pub and Eatery is a business known for its award-winning wings.