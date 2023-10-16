BUTLER TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a K9 helped seize over 500 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 5:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on I-81 in Susquehanna County for window tint violations.

Police say the occupants, Franklyn Melo-Acosta and Cristian Gomez-Bautista were seen committing “criminal activity” during their interaction with troopers.

A K9 unit was requested to the scene and alerted troopers to the smell of narcotics inside the car. Troopers then say they discovered around 525 grams of suspected cocaine in the trunk.

Both men were arrested and sent to the Susquehanna County Prison on a $10,000 bail.