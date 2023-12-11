NEW MILFORD TWP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested after state police say a K9 helped seize weed and a gun during a traffic stop.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, December 8 around 11:00 a.m. troopers pulled over a car for vehicle code violations on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County.

Police said during the stop “criminal activity” was seen and a search of the vehicle was requested. However, both the driver, Dylan Marciano, 25, and the passenger, Jaleel Corbin, 24, denied the request, troopers noted.

A narcotics K9 was called to the scene and gave a positive alert that drugs were inside the car, PSP stated. A search warrant was executed and troopers seized a 9mm handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Both occupants had prior felony convictions and were not allowed to possess a firearm. The men from Rochester, New York, were arrested and charged. The two were sent to the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.