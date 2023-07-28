LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police report multiple bundles of heroin were seized after K9 helped investigators during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to the Lehman Township Police Department, officers conducted a routine traffic stop on Thursday that turned into a search warrant being executed on the car.

With the help of K9 Dilly police said approximately 4 bundles of suspected heroin, pills, other unknown substances, and a PA State Constable jacket were seized from the car.

Lehman Township Police Department

How the suspect got the PA State Constable jacket is still under investigation, officers stated.

Lehman Township police did not mention if there were any arrests made or if charges will be filed.