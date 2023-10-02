NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after police said a K9 helped seize 300 grams of cocaine and various other drugs during an I-81 traffic stop.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 23 around 9:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County for traffic violations.

Police say during the stop troopers observed “criminal activity” from the driver, a 38-year-old man from Arizona. State police then called for a K9 to the scene who alerted troopers of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Inside the car, police said they seized 300 grams of cocaine and 31 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside the trunk of the car.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Susquehanna County Jail on a $25,000 monetary bail.