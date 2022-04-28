BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged two men after a K9 unit helped find narcotics inside a Monroe County residence.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, officials were investigating the selling of narcotics by Michael Boomer, 61, of Tunkhannock Township, between 2021 and 2022.

Investigators stated they learned in April that Boomer was working with his stepson, Justin Hardy, 22, of Tunkhannock Township, to sell cocaine out of the residence in the 2000 block of Yellowstone Drive in Blakeslee.

On Thursday a drug task force raided the residence, encountering Boomer and Hardy, both were taken in custody.

The house was searched by a K9 unit of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department that alerted officers of narcotics in both Boomer and Hardy’s bedroom.

Investigators state they recovered cocaine, six firearms (three handguns, one shotgun, and two rifles), and eight cell phones. Both Boomer and Hardy are convicted felons, prohibited from possessing firearms.

Monroe County District Attorney’s Office

Hardy and Boomer are being charged with possession with intent to deliver, use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of crime instruments.

Both are being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending arraignment by a Magistrate Judge. They will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.