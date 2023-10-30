LENOX TWP., SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a driver is on the run after 1,000 grams of suspected cocaine was found during a traffic stop on I-81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 26 around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a Toyota on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County for traffic violations.

Troopers stated the driver, Abdiel Valentin-Nieves, 41, of Utica, showed signs of “criminal activity” being committed and she denied consent to search her car.

A PSP drug detection K9 was called and when Valentin-Nieves learned about the K9, she fled the scene on foot into a wooded area, PSP said. Troopers searched the area with numerous patrol units and a state police helicopter but could not find Valentin-Nieves.

The K9 alerted troopers of the odor of narcotics and from the vehicle they seized one kilogram or 1,000 grams of suspected cocaine hidden in the rear.

Charges have been filed against Valentin-Nieves and PSP is continuing to investigate the incident.