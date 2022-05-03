DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announced in April a K-9 unit helped police seize multiple narcotics in Dallas Township.

According to the Dallas Township Police Department, on April 12 a traffic stop was conducted and through that investigation into the vehicle, the K9 unit aided officers to seize fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms.

Dallas Township Police Department

Investigators stated on April 26, officers arrested John Parduski, of Dallas Township, for delivery of crystal methamphetamine and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police say Parduski’s arrest led to a search of his residence where the K-9 located 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, quantities of fentanyl, digital scales, and packaging material.

Dallas Township Police Department

Dallas Township Police Department

Parduski was lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility on 75,000 cash bail.