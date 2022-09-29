PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township.

PSP states through further investigation it was discovered that the break-in was done by juveniles.

Police did not say how many minors broke into the church or the ages. Investigators also did not report if any damage was done to the church.

The investigation is ongoing.