HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A juvenile has been taken into custody and denied bail in connection to the Hazle Township shooting that hit several people Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, state police say they took a juvenile into custody in relation to the shooting on East 23rd Street that injured several individuals.

The juvenile has been taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and denied bail according to the release.

Troopers say the incident is still being investigated and ask anyone with information to contact state police at (570)459-3890.