WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities arrested a juvenile after the report of a group of suspicious juveniles were found in possession of a stolen car.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Larch Lane for a group of suspicious juveniles in a vehicle.

Investigators were informed that a car was reported stolen out of the Ashley borough that matched the description of the vehicle the juveniles were in.

Once arriving on the scene the car was occupied by several juveniles who immediately fled on foot after seeing police. As all suspects ran, the car was left abanded and rolled back into the police unit.

Officers say they were able to take one juvenile into custody after a short resistance.

Ashley Police Department took the stolen car into custody and in possession of the juvenile were a few items police suspect to be stolen from the car.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the items is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Police Department at 570-208-4200 or PO Duffy at 570-208-4118.