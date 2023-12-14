DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police with the FBI, investigated a series of threats to the Dallas School District resulting in the arrest of a juvenile.

According to the Dallas Township Police Department, on October 19, 23, 26, and 27 threats were sent to the Dallas School District which resulted in the evacuation or closure of the schools.

After a thorough investigation, police said a juvenile had been identified and arrested. The juvenile has been petitioned to the Luzerne County Juvenile Court System.

Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the Dallas Township Police Department at 570-674-2003.