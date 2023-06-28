SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Justin Schuback has pled not guilty to charges he faces in the Robert Baron homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Shuback, 37, is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary, and abuse of a corpse after he was arrested back in March 2023.

Robert Baron went missing on the night of January 25, 2017, after closing up his restaurant, “Ghigiarelli’s Pizza” on South Main Street in Old Forge. Investigators say that Schuback was on their radar from day one.

“We’re in the process of evaluating our defense strategies and theories of the case and, in talking with Justin, we are going to assert his right to a trial by jury in this case so that’s what we’re looking for,” stated Defense Attorneys Jordan Leonard & Bernie Brown.

Officials say Baron’s remains were found on March 29 while law enforcement began searching the woods near Pagnotti Park in Old Forge.

Those remains found have been confirmed by District Attorney Mark Powell to be those of Robert Baron Sr., as he believes Schuback buried Baron’s body in the woods. Investigators also say they discovered blood inside Schuback’s car.

“The investigation is a very thorough investigation. Based on that investigation, we made the arrest, and based on the witnesses, the forensic evidence, and the testimony we’ll produce, we’re confident that we’ll get a conviction in the case,” Powell explained.

At this time, investigators believe the cause of Baron’s death was blunt force trauma. DA Powell described the incident as a “burglary gone wrong.”

A pretrial hearing is set for December 15, 2023, and the trial is set for January 15, 2024.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.