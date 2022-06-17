WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that four men have been indicted after investigators say they conducted drug trafficking.

According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that the defendants distributed over 500 grams of methamphetamine and over 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia Counties on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present day.

Investigators say the suspects indicted by a federal grand jury were Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin, Ismael Rivera-Lezama, 34, of Bloomsburg, Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin, and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, 32, of Reading.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment.