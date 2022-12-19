POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced a guilty verdict in a case where they say a man attempted to hit police officers with his car as he was allegedly fleeing from an arrest attempt.

According to Chief County Detective Eric J. Kerchner, on September 13, 2021, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driven by Martin A. Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, Police say at the time, Baboolal had numerous warrants for his arrest.

Police say Baboolal failed to pull his car over and instead drove at “dangerously high speed” along Route 611 in Pocono Township. Troopers were unable to stop Baboolal after they lost sight of the vehicle.

The next day, state police said they tried to arrest Baboolal on outstanding warrants. Baboolal then allegedly fled in his car and drove from a residence in East Stroudsburg through Paradise Township.

During the chase, Baboolal attempted to strike multiple police officers and drove his vehicle into six vehicles, as stated in the affidavit.

Two troopers sustained serious injuries and have since recovered. Six other state troopers were almost injured during the chase, according to court documents. Baboolal was eventually arrested.

On December 16, 2022, a jury found Baboolal guilty of;

Thirteen counts of aggravated assault

Fleeing police

Ten counts of recklessly endangering another person

Felony institutional vandalism

Six counts of accidents involving damage to a vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance

Driving under the influence of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal mischief

The Monroe County DA’s Office says Baboolal was convicted on charges of fleeing and related offenses for leading police officers from the PSP Stroudsburg and Pocono Township police on a high-speed pursuit in Pocono and Paradise Townships in October 2020. Baboolal is currently serving a 56-114 month sentence for this conviction.

His sentencing for the aggravated assault in September 2021 is scheduled for March 2023.