WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The jury is in for a woman investigators said drove onto a football field and hit someone during a nearly 100-person fight at a 10-12 years old all-star football game in 2021. Officials said there was a split decision.

Court documents show that 38-year-old Rachelle Zeller, from Wilkes-Barre, decided to wait for her time in court instead of pleading guilty to several charges stemming from a fight at the Joe LaRock Recreation Field in Sugarloaf Township.

According to investigators, witnesses said Zeller punched Dayna Schall and then hit Gary Chapin with her car during the fight.

During the trial, our media partners at the Times Leader said Chapin claimed he noticed his wife had a swollen lip after Zeller punched her. Chapin told the court he chased after Zeller who was in her car in an attempt to get her plate.

In Zeller’s statement, Times Leader said she admitted to punching Schall but went on to clarify she only drove onto the field because there were too many people behind her car and she just wanted to get out of there.

Times Leader said Zeller’s lawyer told the court she did not intend to hit Chapin. He went on to claim Chapin was the aggressor for charging at Zeller.

Despite such a huge brawl, Zeller’s lawyer also noted that Zeller was the only one to be charged by police.

According to Times Leader, the jury deliberated for two hours and acquitted Zeller on two counts of aggravated assault and guilty of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in her car.

Vough denied a request to revoke Zeller’s bail. She remains free on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for May 4.