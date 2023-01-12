WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a three-hour deliberation, a jury announced Clayton Leroy Knorr was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide.

Eyewitness News confirms with Judge Vough’s Chambers, the 42-year-old from Plymouth man was acquitted on criminal attempt to commit homicide and criminal solicitation to commit homicide.

Knorr was found guilty of criminal attempt retaliation to intimidate a witness as well as possession and delivery of fentanyl.

Back in October 2021, officials revealed Knorr’s ex-girlfriend was set to testify against him in court for another ongoing matter and Knorr allegedly planned to arrange her death to look like a drug overdose.

Knorr is being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail. His hearing is scheduled for October 10th.

His sentencing is set to take place on March 7.